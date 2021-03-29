Local nonprofit in Anderson Co. providing assistance for those in need of COVID-19 relief.

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you're still feeling the financial blows of the pandemic, you're not alone.
Anderson County is calling upon a local nonprofit to help get people one step closer to much needed relief. It involves taking late bills off your plate.
Anderson County administrator, Rusty Burns, said the county now has access to $6.1 million for COVID 19 relief.
"That money can either go to the state or come locally, and I along with council thought it would be better if it we had the money here locally instead of sending people on a wild goose chase," Burns said.
Naturally, the county called upon AIM, Anderson Interfaith Ministries just down the street.
I think AIM has been that beacon of hope for many families in this community that didn’t know how they were going to feed their families, didn’t know how they were going to keep a roof over the families heads," Executive Director Kristi King Brock said.
"The fact that we have someone like them in our community is saving grace," Burns said.
AIM has had the ability to help people for 31 years now. However, King-Brock said never to this magnitude.
'We have never had the ability to impact them to the degree that we can with this funding."
The program aims at helping those qualified with rent, utilities and other late bills due to the pandemic. AIM said they teamed up with a local software company to create an online portal that's easy access to all Anderson County residents. They said it's already had an impact on every day people.
"We recently had a lady come in and her husband passed away from Covid. He was the breadwinner for the household, so she lost her husband, she lost her income, and then she had to deal with funeral expenses."
King-Brock showed us how the financial help is not a fixed amount, rather a case by case basis based on how late someone is on payments.
"So you may be behind five months, we'll pay your five months and one month ahead," King Brock said. She also will recommend people take advantage of the financial wellness classes following the assistance. All payments will be made directly to the landlord. This program only applies to those who rent.
Click here to apply.
