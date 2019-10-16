GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Meet Queue: the most lovable crime-fighter in the Greenville County Internet Crimes Against Children unit.
In South Carolina, she's a rare breed.
"She comforts the victims who come in here on a daily basis, but she also comforts our investigators as well," said Sergeant Michael Rainey, who is with the unit.
But Queue isn't just a therapy dog. She's an electronic detection K-9, trained to find evidence in child sex crime cases.
"They [child abusers] can hide these devices virtually anywhere. And--for lack of a better term--she's another set of eyes," said Rainey of Queue.
Rainey has had Queue less than a year, but she's already helped recover countless pieces of evidence in countless cases.
"All the way down to the micro SD card that you use in an Android-based type phone," explained Rainey. "She can detect those, and they can be as small as a finger nail."
Queue was heavily involved in the department's recent arrest of a Simpsonville man accused of secretly filming children in the bathroom, and arrest that just occurred on October 10th.
Rainey says Queue was able to find multiple devices hidden in the suspect's residence.
"We're looking at an average in Greenville County of maybe 800 child sex abuse cases a year," said Toni Clark, director of the nonprofit group Defenders for Children.
"The average sex offender can have 1 to 9 victims," she explained. "That's the average. Beyond that, it can go 9 to 40, and sometimes even more."
Clark says dogs like queue are the answer.
"That one piece of evidence that is missed during a search can have the information on it to help rescue a child," she said.
And that evidence is easy to overlook without another set of eyes like Queue's.
That's why her organization donated queue to the sheriff's office in the first place.
She says state money can get tied up. But when they raise funds, they know it's going towards these dogs.
"A cute, lovable puppy, who can go in and bust some of the worst criminals imaginable," she said of Queue.
She calls queue a simple, elegant solution to an endemic problem. A bright eyed, bushy tailed knight in a shiny black coat of fur.
She and her organization are asking for donations from the community to help.
"Our goal--Defenders for Children's Goal--is to blanket the state with 8 canines," said Clark. "To place them in areas high on child abuse and sex trafficking."
