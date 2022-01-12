ANDERSON, SC - More than 3 million dollars is now in the hands of the Anderson County community.
It's helping those who would have lost everything without it, landlords and renters.
A nonprofit, Anderson Interfaith Ministries or AIM, is answering the call to help pass out federal COVID-19 relief money.
AIM is making sure the money ends up in the right hands.
"People have been devastated," Krist King-Brock, AIM's executive director, said.
"We have a lot of tenants who are hairstylists, barbers, restaurant industry, and they’ve lived in their home for 3 to 5 years. They’ve been great players, and they were shut down through no fault of their own," said Maranda Hunnicutt, the president of Foothills Property Management.
More than 650 families have a roof over their heads because of AIM's quick action. Many state's haven't seen this money reach local communities, but effort's like this are trying to change that. AIM says the goal is to get money into the hands of people who need it most and fast. The organization says it wants to be part of the solution, not the problem.
"Had this pot of money not been there, we would have seen ton of folks enter to the streets out of homelessness because they wouldn't have been able to catch their rent up," King-Brock said.
King-Brock recently said the nonprofit gave money to a family whose father has been on a ventilator since Thanksgiving. They have no means of an income, and one phone call made all the difference financially.
"People react when they get the phone call that says we’re going to pay your last six months of back rent. And there’s a pause and then they start crying and they say 'I just can’t tell you how grateful I am."'
That relief carries over to the landlords.
"It’s very easy to vilify someone if you don’t know them, Hunnicutt said. "A lot of people think of the landlord as some millionaire who is sitting back and collecting a check, and that’s not the case. About 80% of them are mom and pop landlords, half of those own only one unit."
Now that AIM has allocated more than $3 million into the community, they hope to keep the progress going.
They're on track to distribute $6 million by May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.