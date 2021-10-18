GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After serving the students of Greenville County for many years, a school nurse is reaching out to the community because she needs a donor.
As a nurse, Andrea Gaskin has worked with children for many years. However, now she primarily works on herself as she awaits a match.
Gaskin developed an auto immune disease following a car accident in 2010. She's had a liver transplant, but that came way easier than finding a kidney.
"It’s hard to be strong all the time. Because you’re holding that in and I am trying to look good for the kids and keep them positive and motivated and they keep me positive and motivated," Gaskin said.
To help his wife find a match for a kidney, Andrea's husband of surprised her with a billboard along I-385 in Greenville County.
If you would like to help Andrea, you'll need to call MUSC to determine if you are a match or not at 843-792-5097.
