GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization is encouraging parents to keep their guns secured this holiday season.
Officials said since school is out and more children are at home, it is important to make sure guns are out of the reach of any children. They encourage parents to secure weapons using a gunlock or safe.
The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization partners with Project ChildSafe. You can visit their website to learn where you can get gunlocks in your area.
