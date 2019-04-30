Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville organization called Put Down the Guns Now Young People has been recognized as an official supporter of Project Childsafe.
Project Childsafe’s website says its mission is to promote firearms safety and education.
That website now lists Put Down the Guns Now Young People on its page of supporters.
Project Childsafe’s website says it works with “organizational supporters, such as retailers, gun clubs, shooting ranges, conservation groups and others to help spread the message about safe and responsible gun ownership”.
Put Down the Guns Now Young People says its mission is to keep children and teens away from gun violence. The organization frequently hands out free gun locks in Greenville and surrounding areas in hopes of preventing children from accidentally firing a gun.
