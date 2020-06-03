Zirconia, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Western North Carolina organization is giving away free food this morning to those in need.
Only Hope WNC will be giving away boxes of food at The Olive Branch Food Pantry on a first come, first serve basis.
The group says this is a free service and no questions, ID or documents will be required.
The distribution will take place today, June 3, and start at 10 a.m. Organizers say they will be on hand to distribute food until it runs out.
The Olive Branch Food Pantry is located at:
2185 Old U.S. 25 Highway, Zirconia, NC 28790
Food will be distributed in a drive-thru distribution line. Organizers say everyone must remain in their car. The event is sponsored by Only Hope WNC and The Grafted Olive.
