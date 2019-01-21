GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Roughly 1 to 2 million people in the United States are affected by Parkinson's disease, according to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.
While the disease is no stranger here in the Upstate, local organizations are working together to make life easier for those affected.
The YMCA of Greenville and the Greenville Area Parkinson Society will be hosting four open houses so people living with Parkinson’s disease can learn more about a partnership to bring certified Parkinson’s Wellness Recovery (PWR) trainers into the community.
According to Parkinson's research, exercise has been shown to improve self-confidence and independence, decrease the risk of falls, minimize fatigue, reduce rigidity and improve mobility.
The first phase of PWR! will focus on indoor cycling in an effort to reduce symptoms associated with the disease.
The open houses are free and open to any member of the public.
They will be held at the following times and locations:
- GHS Family Y: Monday, January 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM for PWR! Moves Open House.
- Eastside Family Y: Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 10:15 AM for PWR! Moves Open House. Moves Open House.
- George I. Theisen Family Y : Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 1:30 PM for PWR! Moves Open House.
- Caine Halter Family Y: Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM for PWR! Moves Open House.
To learn more about the partnership, click here.
