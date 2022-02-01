GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Phoenix Center and Upstate Warrior Solutions have partnered together to work with veterans across Greenville County and the Upstate who may be struggling with a substance use disorder.
Organizers say the partnership will help break down the barriers for veterans in need of treatment.
We're told the organizations will provide Phoenix Center sponsored veteran's counselor, Kelly Burgess. Kelly herself is a Veteran with the USMC, which will give her a unique perspective and common ground as she provides an initial screening and assessment to help Veterans get connected to the care they need in a safe, stigma-free environment.
Some of the resources made available to the veterans include healthcare, education, housing and services to connect local military families.
