MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Terry Barcelona says he never wanted to stop serving his community and country, even after retiring as a police captain in Fort Pierce, Florida.
"Being in law enforcement for many years, I got an opportunity to see one side of the coin," he told FOX Carolina. "Now, as a Red Cross volunteer, I get a chance to help people in a different way."
Terry won't be in his home come tomorrow morning, as he and a disaster relief team are headed to assist those affect by the tornadoes in Nashville. Even before this though, he's seen his fair share of action.
"I've been to the fires in California, to hurricane sites here...to hurricanes down in Florida," he said.
Terry also says the mission in Nashville will be like many he's been on before.
"We hope we can be a small part of their recovery--to put their life back together again," he explained.
Even though he's been to similar disaster zones before, he says that still never prepares you for what you see, and the people you meet, when you arrive.
"You hate to see people lose everything. You hate to see the damage, and the injuries, and everything of that nature," Barcelona said.
People in Nashville and in Central Tennessee were jolted awake by tornado warnings Tuesday, and are now dealing with utter destruction today--destroyed homes and buildings.
Some are even burying loved ones.
"Sometimes people come up to you, and give you a hug, and they just need a hug in return to make them fee better," Barcelona said.
And sometimes, Terry says people are still numb.
"You wonder: 'how would I handle that if it happened to me? And how would I want to be treated?'" he reflected.
It's that Golden Rule that he says even applies to a tragedy.
Meanwhile, the prayers of a nation go out to Tennessee, and to all those like Terry helping in the rebuilding effort.
"We're there to take care of the people and help the people as best we can," he said.
