HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is launching a new way to help people find missing pets.
The agency said they've added a missing pets feature to the sheriff's office mobile app where residents can submit three pictures of their missing pets. Residents can also include a description and their contact information.
People can pull up a list of the missing pets in Henderson County from the app main page.
The Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office mobile app is available in the App Store and Google Play.
