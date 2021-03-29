Local shops share how Spartanburg's West Main Street closure affects business
SPARTANBURG, SC (Fox Carolina) - A closure in downtown Spartanburg is not only splitting a portion of the street, but also the businesses on either side about whether or not it's helping or hurting their success post-pandemic.
Last week, local shop and restaurant owners met with Spartanburg city leaders to share how it has affected business.
Kelly Blackwell is the co-owner of Two Doors Down, a clothing boutique right near the blockage. She attended the meeting.
"It just seems that it blocks this side off, which is most of the retailers," Blackwell said.
She says business hasn't been as great because of the lack of divers passing by.
"We have a lot of window shoppers who drive by, and call us up, and say, 'I love that dress in the window. How much is it? What size is it?' So, we do feel like we're missing some of that," said Blackwell.
That part of West Main Street has been closed since May 2020—back when restaurants couldn't open at full capacity inside. So, they extended outdoor dining, but ten months later, the roadblocks are still there; even after restrictions have been lifted.
Blackwell says about 30 other businesses agree with her that it needs to re-open.
"We think it was great at the time to put more tables outside to keep them in business, but that's it's 100 percent capacity now," said Blackwell.
Still, there is a group of businesses, mainly restaurants who disagree who also spoke at the meeting. And others, like Anne Waters with The Hub City Bookshop, who are indifferent
"We are not directly affected by it. I feel it needs to be sorted out by the people who are," Waters said.
Waters said she sees both sides but likes the idea of more foot traffic.
"I would love to see people being moved around by rickshaws being pulled by human beings and you know bicycles," Waters said.
Both businesswomen agree that the city should get more businesses involved in the input before making these decisions. They also both like the idea of meeting in the middle with a hybrid plan that would open the road some days and close on others.
"I'm pretty sure most of us would be happy with that," Blackwell said.
Spartanburg's Communications office says the hybrid option means the roads being open on Monday though Thursday and closed Friday through Sunday. The proposal will be on the table at the next city council meeting on Apr. 12.
Tresia Bowles
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
