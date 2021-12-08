AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sad news to pass along – we’ve learned a local singer-songwriter who appeared on “America’s Got Talent” has lost her life.
Skilyr Hicks stepped into the national spotlight eight years ago, appearing before millions of people on “America’s Got Talent.”
She told the audience back then she started performing to help her cope with her on father’s death.
Millions more watched her sing on YouTube. But Skilyr’s family was always upfront about her struggles with substance abuse.
She died unexpectedly at 23 years old.
