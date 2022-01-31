WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- A high school senior who's recovering from a heart transplant was thrown a welcome home celebration today by faculty and students at Palmetto High School in Williamston.
Hunter Barnard, born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, had his first surgery at only 3 days old and knows what it's like to miss a lot of school over the years.
"He wants so badly to come to school. He wants to be with his friends and his classmates because he graduates you know in May and so he hasn't been in this school building now for two years," says Kim Shuey Barker, Hunter's homebound teacher.
"It's hard. I mean, he wants to be like everybody else. We have to be extra cautious now. Plus, you know everything else because he doesn't have an immune system," says Hunter's mother, Becki Barnard.
To show support for Hunter and his family, the high school says students raised over $12,000 in fundraisers to help offset medical expenses for the Barnards since last summer.
Today, students and staff threw a "Welcome Home Hunter Celebration" as Hunter rode in the back of his family's truck through the car line and around the school building. Posters that said "We Miss You" and "We Love You Hunter" were held by students as they whistled and yelled to say hello to the senior.
"We just decided well we need to do something for the kids to be able to see him, how well he's doing and everything, and for Hunter to see how much we love him and miss him and support him," Barker says.
Hunter waved to the crowd lining the school, surprised at what he was seeing. His mother beside him, sometimes emotional at the outpouring of love. "Just to see everybody just focus on him and do whatever they could to help, it means more than they'll ever know, " she says.
