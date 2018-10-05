GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) A field trip for hundreds of high school seniors in the Greenville County School District has them exploring career opportunities in manufacturing. Manufacturing Day 2018 introduces high school seniors to programs and employers like BMW, Michelin, ABB Baldor, Bausch & Lomb and GM.
The event is a collaboration between Greenville Technical College, the Greenville Chamber and Greenville County Schools.
Organizers want students, parents and school counselors to know that career opportunities in manufacturing are clean, safe and lucrative.
David Clayton the Executive Director of Greenville Tech’s Center for Manufacturing Innovation says, “This facility at CMI is very similar to a lot of manufacturing plants. It’s clean, the floors are polished, it’s safe and it’s a nice place to work. We have natural light. It’s a welcoming environment. We want to bring the students and have them see what it’s all about and then tour the facilities of local companies and see it there as well.”
A program called the Graduation Plus Initiative allows students to earn college credit or an industry certification while in school.
Last school year, Greenville County Schools reports its graduates earned more than 1300 work-ready certifications.
