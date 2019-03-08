Liberty, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate educator who’s also a published author is using her love of writing and books to inspire students. Brandi Roper, media specialist at Liberty Elementary, is the author of “Mazie and the Mysterious Hedge.” As a teacher, she says she always wrote with her 5th grade students during creative writing and the main character of her book was born through that process.
Mrs. Roper told FOX Carolina she worked toward her dream of publishing a book despite a frightening Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis in January of 2018. She says, “I’d always said when I retire this is what I’m going to do. I’m going to write children’s books but because of the MS it impeded how I could communicate and it made it difficult for me to think of words to write down.”
Her words did come to life through in the story of Mazie, a meticulous gardener whose friends damage her garden and hurt her feelings. But instead of letting them know, Mazie’s anger grows, causing a giant hedge to grow that keeps everyone out. Roper hopes the lesson in forgiveness resonates with kids.
“I hope it teaches them a lesson that when we’re hurt, we need to express that. We need to tell somebody so that it doesn’t build up and doesn’t become a mountain out of a mole hill,” says Roper.
The story is based on Roper’s experience with someone who was really hurt but didn’t talk about it. “Mazie and the Mysterious Hedge” is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Redemption Press and Roper’s own website. She’s already working on her next book, “Mazie is Missing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.