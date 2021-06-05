HODGES, SC (FOX Carolina)- When it was brought to the attention of the community that the head custodian at Hodges Elementary School needed more reliable transportation, they worked together to get him a new car.
On Friday afternoon, faculty and staff surprised head custodian Robert Williams with the new vehicle.
“It’s just overwhelming in that area I can’t express I’m on lockdown on what I want to express that’s how much I feel and I can’t tell them how much I appreciate them in words and I’m gonna continue doing what I do,“ said Williams.
In addition to the car, the Mayor of Hodges, Michael George, presented Williams with a check to help with future expenses.
“We started raising money and we raise enough money not only to buy a car but to get it serviced and to get it detailed and then we ‘make some extra money to cover the taxes, insurance, we take care of our own” said Mayor George.
Officials say that faculty, staff and community members all pitched in to make this surprise happen.
“it’s not a surprise.... it is when it happens to you but it’s not a surprise that they would do something like this,” said Williams.
