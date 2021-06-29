GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gregory Turner says that in the six years he’s owned Big G Fireworks in Greenville, he’s never seen such a supply shortage heading into one of the year's biggest fireworks weekends.
“We are also just trying to get shipping in," he explained. “That’s another issue we are facing."
He says that shipping routes and containers being disrupted are still residual COVID-19 effects on himself and many other vendors, but also adds there are several other factors in play.
“I think it’s also that a lot of people realized they liked spending time with their families last year,” Turner told FOX Carolina. “And they are seeing they can do that with fireworks too. I have seen more families coming in."
He says that demand going up right when supply seems to be dwindling is not the type of coincidence you normally want to have. We asked him when he expects all of his inventory to be gone.
“We have things covered right now, but come this weekend…we are not so sure," Turner said.
“I heard there is going to be a run on fireworks because of the shortage," said Big G customer John Borycki. “So I figure it’s best to get in and get some as quick as I can.”
We caught up with Borycki, who was out fireworks shopping Monday afternoon, saying he didn’t want to get left with nothing come a day or two before the holiday.
“I did not want to get left with some little firecrackers to set off in the driveway," he said, explaining that fireworks with the family on the Fourth of July have been a tradition since he moved to South Carolina years ago.
“I would say it’s like toilet paper and gasoline,” he laughed.
“People are buying early," added Turner. “So I would urge people if they want something – come out and get it while we still have stock available.“
He says after they run out, they may not be able to get stock back in for months.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
