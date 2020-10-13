GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A local woman is sharing her story tonight of her journey with metastatic breast cancer.
Her initial diagnoses was stage zero breast cancer... She did treatment only for the cancer to return and this time it was trickier than the first time.
She posts about her journey on social media just to spread a little hope for those who know about what she is going through.
Several landmarks tonight are shining bright with the colors that represent metastatic breast cancer to raise awareness for #MetastaticBreastCancer day.
Lorry Houston Burkins's smile is bright, full of life and hope that might surprise some when you learn that she is battling stage four Metastatic Breast Cancer, with God by her side.
"There are good days and there are bad days, but they are all God days. I try not to take any of them for granted so today was a bad day so I rested and then when I have the good days I live them up and I love them," Lorry say, "God has been faithful."
She's no stranger to this fight- her mother is a breast cancer survivor so now they are navigating this diagnosis together with their faith leading the way.
"I had a bilateral mastectomy and we thought we were done with everything we needed with treatment and then all year later I found two lumps just on my chest wall," Lorry says.
"When a second reoccurrence came it was like now listen Lord we are having one of those types of conversations here you know the mama prayer and all of that"
Lorry's mom says that God, "has already walked in front of her and has carried her along the way so there is comfort in knowing that. There is still that mama bear protector that you just want to get a magic wand and let’s poof be gone. I’m good when she’s good."
Lorry started her journey with cancer at stage zero - got treatment, was deemed cancer free only to have that cancer come back.
"Cancer is tricky. It figures out how to work around the treatments that you are on so I have been on a particular treatment for a year this month, but cancer figured out a way to work around it."
Her mother, husband and community have rallied behind her... She shared a transparent message to facebook to show just what she is going through- but also shining a light on how she's making it through.
"I don’t want it to seem like... you see these champions they are running races and I’m like 'listen I’m tired. It’s hard today.' Today I made it from the kitchen to the bedroom. That was a win for me for that day. When I can do more, then that it is awesome too, but I don’t want people to think that you are some warrior person. If you’ve gotten diagnosed, you are going to do it to - you can live with this. "
"Life does not stop because you get this diagnosis so I have to do everything. The laundry still pilled up, there are dishes that still need to be done, everything is business as usual except for now I have to take the consideration of breast cancer and how it affects me physically and mentally, emotionally"
"There are small wins that you celebrate."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.