GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Joe Raines, also known as JT, was visiting a friend on South Buncombe Road after finishing work about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to his sister.

A couple of hours later, shots rang out leaving two people dead and JT injured.

The 19-year-old has had multiple surgeries for his injuries so far, as he begins a long road to recovery.

His sister, Brittni Epley, says she was watching the aftermath of a shooting in Greer late Tuesday night unfolding on Facebook Live, knowing that her brother went to hang out with a friend in that area just a couple of hours earlier.

"We had heard that three were wounded and everything and so we were getting worried and then when I had heard that people had passed we were really worried. And then finally, I don't remember what time, but it was later, I got the call that my brother was sent to the hospital," said Epley.

Two people were killed in the shooting and Raines suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Epley says her brother lost his right eye and was struck in the leg, stomach, and head.

She also hasn't been able to see or speak to him since the shooting as of Thursday night, because of COVID-19 protocols.

"It's definitely the hardest part, not being able to go up there because he's 19 and he's all alone and he's terribly injured. And that's my baby brother you know I want to be there right by his side and I know my parents are just distraught because they can't be there with him," Epley explained.

She says her little brother works two jobs and is a laid back teenager.

Epley has started a GoFundMe, and put a donation jar at Lil Rebel Family Restaurant in Taylors to help with medical expenses.

"He was alert (Thursday) morning, my mom told me. He was able to move his eye that he still has and he was able to nod his head, he knows who he is. So that's really good, it's nice to know that he is aware of everything right now," she said.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says there are no new updates on the case as of Thursday.

The sheriff's office does believe the shooting was between the two people who died, and says they are not looking for additional suspects at this time.