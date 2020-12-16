ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Those wanting to get into the holiday spirit can drive over to Anderson to check out the 28th edition of the Anderson Christmas Lights.
A 2.5 mile route, lined with over 300 displays and a million lights fills the sky across from the Anderson Civic Center.
The group started planning for the lights in June this year, to make sure everything would be safe with COVID-19 restrictions.
They say all the extra work was worth it.
"The set up and the take down is going to be done the same way, just to make sure everybody stays safe and doesn't get sick. It's important, while we close the village we didn't want to take a chance of our volunteers getting sick. We definitely did not want to get Santa sick," said Anderson Christmas Lights Co-Founder Ben Phillips.
The display is open each night from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. until Christmas.
It does cost $10 per car to drive-thru the lights, but all that money is donated to five local charities.
