ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed that it is investigating a fatal wreck near Reed Rd. that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.
According to the coroner, the wreck resulted in multiple injuries as well.
The incident occurred when a vehicle traveling west on Reed Rd. crossed the center line and hit the victim's vehicle that was driving in the opposite direction, according to a release from the coroner.
The victim was entrapped in his vehicle after the wreck, according to the coroner.
The coroner identified the victim as 44-year-old Nicolas Gabriel Williams of Anderson. Williams died during surgery, the coroner confirmed.
The other victims were air lifted to the trauma center.
