ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Anderson County Wastewater Management officials want residents to not be alarmed if they see smoke coming from their sewer line this week, as officials will be performing preventative smoke testing.
Wastewater Management officials will be performing the smoke test on sewer lines throughout the Gilmer Estates Subdivision, they released to media.
The testing will begin on March 8th and run through Monday, March 11th. Smoke may be visible escaping sewer lines, manholes, service lines, and plumbing roof vents, officials say.
The smoke is harmless, officials say. It is being applied to determine the need for preventative maintenance.
The smoke testing will take place between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM.
If you have any questions, you can reach Wastewater Management of Anderson County at (864) 260-4023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.