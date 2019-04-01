ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- B.A.S.S., the world’s largest fishing organization, will host the Bassmaster Elite at Lake Hartwell, South Carolina, April 4-7, at Anderson, S.C.
The event is the third of nine regular-season Elite Series bass tournaments and is the first time for the Elite Series to visit the fishery in regular season competition.
The tournament pits 75 of the top bass anglers in the world against one another as they compete for the $100,000 first-place prize and valuable performance points toward qualifying for the 2020 GEICO Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods.
From watching the anglers’ boats take off from at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 4, through the family-friendly Elite Series Outdoors Expo and weigh-ins at Green Pond Landing & Event Center on April 4-7, all activities are free and open to the public.
EVENT SCHEDULE
Thursday, April 4
7:00 a.m. The full field of 75 anglers launch on Lake Hartwell from Green Pond Landing & Event Center (470 Green Pond Rd, Anderson, SC 29626)
3:15 p.m. Official weigh-in takes place at Green Pond
Friday, April 5
7:00 a.m. The full field of 75 anglers launch on Lake Hartwell from Green Pond
3:15 p.m. Official weigh-in takes place at Green Pond
Saturday, April 6
7:00 a.m. The Top 35 anglers launch on Lake Hartwell from Green Pond
Noon Bassmaster Elite Series Outdoors Expo opens
1-3 p.m. Elite angler bass fishing clinics, Green Pond
1-3 p.m. Angler Alley at Green Pond, where fans can meet the Elite anglers
3:15 p.m. Official weigh-in takes place at Green Pond
Saturday is Military and First Responder Appreciation Day, offering free B.A.S.S. merchandise to fans with a military ID
Sunday, April 7
7:00 a.m. The Top 10 anglers launch on Lake Hartwell from Green Pond Noon Bassmaster Elite Series Outdoors Expo opens
Noon-2 p.m. Elite LIVE Watch Party at Green Pond
3:15 p.m. Official weigh-in takes place at Green Pond
Sunday is B.A.S.S. Member Appreciation Day, providing a free Bassmaster cap to members who show their membership cards
