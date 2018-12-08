Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, the ART bus will suspend service in Asheville due to multiple inches of show being predicted Saturday through Monday.
Officials say the reason for the 2 p.m. closure is to allow the buses to come out of service before major road safety hazards occur.
Transportation Assistant Director Jessica Morriss said:
“Our goal is always to keep our buses running and on schedule, but we need to balance that with ensuring the safety of our passengers and drivers, particularly in snow or icy road situations.”
Once the roads are safe for the buses, officials say the service will resume as quickly as possible.
The City of Asheville says riders can get up-to-date information about the ART by:
- Check ART’s recently launched new Transit App or Google Maps.
- Dial 828-253-5691 and press #1.
- Subscribe to iRide Service Alert e-mails here.
- Go to RideTheART.com under “Service Alerts.
- Follow the City of Asheville Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.