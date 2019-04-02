ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- At a news briefing Tuesday, Asheville City leaders expressed sympathy to members of the community affected by recent water breaks and discoloration, and what exactly led to the discolored water.
Asheville officials found out that Monday’s water line break in the River Arts District, which resulted in a 2-hour delay for Asheville City Schools, was unrelated to the discolored water issue.
Instead, it stemmed from an equipment failure in a construction project that was completed on Sunday.
A water line repair last week caused significant amounts of sediment in pipes to turn the water a tea color. Officials say no bacteria has been detected in Asheville water through either incident.
City officials say they will make bill adjustments for those who had to flush their lines, because of the discoloration.
The city says that it could take as long as two months for the bill adjustments to happen.
The remaining discolored water is expected to clear as the week goes on, officials say.
Archived video of the press conference is available at this link.
