ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police confirmed Wednesday one of their officers is on investigative suspension after being arrested by the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
The police department said Senior Police Officer Ronnie Dodd, 37, has served the city of Asheville since 2005.
Dodd was charged with assault on a female.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office for additional details.
