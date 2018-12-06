Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police arrested two people in connection to package thefts in South Asheville, Wednesday afternoon.
Officers say a witness was able to provide a vehicle description which helped police locate the suspects in question.
Police say Tiffany Olean Smith, 33, of Candler, was charged with misdemeanor larceny while Jeffrey Alan Frady, 48, of Arden, was charged with possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor larceny.
Officers with the Asheville Police Department would like to remind people to take precautions to secure packages all times of the year, especially during the Christmas season.
