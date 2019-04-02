ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On April 1st, around 6:47 p.m. the Asheville Police Department received a report of a suspicious person, that possibly attempted to abduct a child in North Asheville.
Police say the driver of the vehicle attempted to entice a juvenile into a vehicle by stating "do you want to see a puppy?".
The juvenile did not get into the vehicle, but ran home and reported the incident to adults, who contacted APD.
Asheville officials say they attempted abduction happened near Westwood Road and Alclare Drive in the North Asheville area.
APD officers are currently conducting extra patrols in the North Asheville area to attempt to locate a vehicle matching the description provided by the caller - a light grey, 4-door sedan with Tennessee plates.
Officers are encouraging anyone who encounters a similar incident to contact the Asheville Police Department immediately and provide as much detailed information as possible.
