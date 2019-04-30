ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A heinous crime, one commander at the Asheville Police department, calls sexual assault just that.
His department is trying to make sure more offenders get time for their crimes.
For awhile thousands of sexual assault evidence kits were left untested in North Carolina, leaving cases wide open.
Asheville police are going above and beyond a required law to make sure these kits represent “people” and not just a pieces of evidence.
"This isn’t a problem unique to the city of Asheville, this is an issue that is quite frankly a problem nationwide," Lt. Sean Aardema said.
Sexual assault is a problem this commander says doesn't discriminate by state or county and it shows in the backlog of 15,000 sexual assault evidence kits left untested in the state of North Carolina.
"As long as those kits remain in inventory that could mean that justice will never come," Lt. Aardema said. "We're not talking about objects, we're talking about people."
In 201, North Carolina attorney general Josh Stein required all agencies tally up how many untested kits they had on their shelves.
Having already hired resources to tackle the rising pile of kits, the Asheville police department says the number was not small.
"Inventory showed we have 573 in our possession," Lt. Aardema said. These officers recognized that a good amount of those 573 represent people who were left without justice.
It’s a very difficult thing for any agency, us included, to sit down and say if I test kit, then that means I’m not able to test this kit. Those are really tough decisions to have to make."
Thankfully, the attorney general obtained a grant, easing some of those tough decisions and allowing more kits to be sent for testing.
Asheville police said 400 have been sent for testing so dar.
"one of the number one things that you need to focus on is because you’re dealing with a finite resource is to prioritize the cases that have investigative leads, or that had victims that have come to give a statement."
Aardema said the numbers aren't the full story, some of these kits weren't tested for a multitude of reasons including some victims wanting to remain anonymous or some cases being prosecuted without the help of the kit.
But for the ones left behind, holding answers, this police department wants to help the survivors find the person who crossed the line.
"The resources are here, the support is here, let's fix it," Lt. Aardema said. The department is working with local resources to help survivors. One of those program is our called Our Voice, through the Family Justice Center.
The attorney general is also calling or $6 million over the course of two years to continue testing through his "Survivor's Act."
