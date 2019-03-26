ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Shamar Powell, 29, of Asheville was sentenced yesterday to an active term of imprisonment of 167-235 months, a minimum of 13 years, after being found guilty by the Buncombe County District Attorney.
Powell was found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by a Buncombe County jury of one count of Possession of a Firearm by Felon and two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.
“This is a case in which the victims and law enforcement worked together to demand accountability from the perpetrator and, in doing so, to reduce gun violence in our community,” said District Attorney Todd Williams.
“Consistent direct testimony from both of his victims combined with solid investigatory work by the Asheville Police Department resulted in our office presenting a strong case that the jury decided proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Powell had committed these crimes.”
Superior Court Judge Peter Knight sentenced Powell to serve three consecutive active sentences.
Powell will serve 13-25 months after being convicted of Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and 77-105 months for each count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.
North Carolina prison sentences are served “day for day”. Powell will not be released before serving a minimum of 13.9 years in prison.
THE CRIME
On June 3, 2017, two men drove into Livingston Street apartments, where Powell was standing outside by the front door of an apartment. The men exchanged words. Seconds later, Mr. Powell shot into the vehicle eleven times, striking one of the men five times and the other once, creating a life-threatening injury. Both victims were treated for the gunshot wounds at Mission Hospital. One victim has required five surgeries to repair damage from his gunshot wound. Both victims independently identified Powell as the shooter and testified in court.
THE TRIAL
Trial commenced on January 30, 2019, and upon being identified in court by his two victims, Powell left court and did not return. The court issued an order for his arrest upon his failure to appear for trial. Powell did not return to court before he was taken into custody on March 13, 2019, when he was the passenger in a car that was stopped for a suspected speed infraction violation.
“This was another case in which a gun was used to escalate a dispute into a life and death situation,” Williams said. “It is fortunate that both victims survived, and we thank the victims for speaking up, testifying, and demanding accountability. They have protected the community from further harm.”
