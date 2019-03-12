GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Patrick Joseph Power, 56 of Fountain Inn, SC, on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
Investigators state Power distributed files of child pornography.
Power was arrested on March 6, 2019. He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
MORE NEWS
Inman man arrested for child pornography, deputies say
Deputies continue searching for escaped Pickens County inmate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.