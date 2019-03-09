ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Georgia Division of the 2019 Bass Pro Shops Open Series presented by American Bass Anglers will host the second event on March 9, 2019, on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, SC.
The competitors will launch at Green Pond Park, located at 470 Green Pond Road, Anderson, SC, 29626.
The weigh-in will begin at 3:00p.m. Registration begins at 4 p.m. local time at the ABA stage trailer located at Green Pond Park with the tournament briefing to begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening.
Anglers fishing the Boater Division may weigh in up to five bass, each at least 12 inches and Co-anglers may weigh in up to three bass of the same length limits.
To enter, anglers fishing the Boater Division pay $210 with co-anglers paying $105.
Payout for all events will be based on number of entries, for one-day divisional events $5000 will go the wining boater based on a minimum of 60 boats, for each 2-day Area Championship $10,000 for boaters and $5,000 for co-anglers based on 100 boats.
In addition to cash and prizes for top finishers, boater and co-angler competitors may also win contingency bonuses from such sponsors as Triton Boats, Mercury Outboards, MotorGuide, T-H Marine, Power Pole, Berkley and ABU Garcia. See the manufacturer web sites for specific details on how to qualify for these bonuses.
