BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Belton Police Department announced the arrest of a 39-year-old man on multiple drug and stolen vehicle charges on Thursday.
According to a release from Belton Police, officers noticed a motorcycle on Palmetto Parkway near Rice Rd. with no observable license plate and attempted to catch up to the vehicle. The vehicle then attempted to evade police through Forest Ln. and Anderson St. before crashing along Wayside Dr. and fleeing on foot, according to police.
Police say that the suspect was apprehended in the parking lot of Clinkscales Drugs without further incident.
According to Belton PD, investigation into the suspect's motorcycle revealed that it had been stolen last month out of Anderson County. Police say they also found the suspect to be in possession of two grams of methamphetamine, a small bag of marijuana and various other drug paraphernalia.
William Paul Tench was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen vehicle and various other drug related charges and traffic violations, according to Belton police.
