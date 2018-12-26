Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is offering free skate rental to visitors when they donate 5 canned goods or a case of water to assist their STAGE partners, Loaves and Fishes and Habitat for Humanity.
Ice walkers are free and available first come, first served. Free parking is available in the VIP lot off of Church Street. Free ADA parking is available in the loading dock parking lot off of Academy Street.
Adults: $8 (age 7 and older)
Children: $6 (age 6 and under)
Skate Rental: $3
Group Rate (groups of 15 or more):
Adults and Children: $6
Skate Rental: $3
More information can be found here: http://www.bonsecoursarena.com/events/detail/skating-on-the-big-ice-2
