Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Build-A-Bear Workshops nationwide are offering a teddy bear special for National Hug Day this weekend. The store will be offering a choice of three furry friends to choose from for just $5.50 each. The Greenville location inside of Haywood Mall has confirmed to media that they are participating in this event.
The event will take place this Sunday and Monday, officials report. Customers can choose from three different bears: Lil' Cub Pudding, Lil' Cub Walnut, and Lil' Cub Brownie. Customers are limited to six bears per person, but they can be a mixture of the three.
If you can not make it to the store, the retailer is offering an online $10 bear promotion. Both the in-store and online promotion are only valid this weekend, however, on January 20th and 21st.
To participate in the promotion, you must be a Build-A-Bear Bonus Club member. The retailer said it is free to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.