ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On March 26, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and Buncombe County voters will hold a press conference in Pack Square Park in downtown Asheville to highlight how gerrymandering divides the city and to call for nonpartisan redistricting reform.
The press conference will be held on the same day that a landmark gerrymandering case from North Carolina (Rucho v. Common Cause) is heard by the U.S. Supreme Court involving the very districts that divide Asheville.
With North Carolina in the national spotlight on March 26, this press conference in Asheville will provide a local angle for coverage of this historic court case and the impact of gerrymandering on Buncombe County.
GERRYMANDERING
The act of gerrymandering is defined by the Washington Post as manipulating the boundaries of an electoral constituency as to favor one party or class.
RUCHO V. COMMON CAUSE
In the case of Rucho v. Common Cause, a federal district court last year ruled North Carolina’s congressional districts are unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders and must be redrawn. The case is now going before the U.S. Supreme Court on March 26.
You can learn more about House Bill 69 (Nonpartisan Redistricting) here.
