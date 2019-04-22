CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Campobello man received a 24-year prison sentence today for fatally shooting a woman inside his home in 2017.

Donald Anthony Partaka, 60, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Partaka shot 34-year-old Laura Ashley Hood to death on Oct. 11, 2017, authorities say.

The shooting occurred at Partaka’s Patterson Road home. When deputies arrived, they found Hood fatally wounded inside of Partaka’s home. Partaka called 911 and reported he shot an unknown intruder.

Evidence collected at the crime scene didn’t match Partaka’s version of events, authorities said.

There was no sign of forced entry at the residence.

Partaka told deputies he had been drinking in the hours leading up to the shooting and admitted that he knew Hood through their work together at the Village Greens Golf Club.

Partaka had no prior criminal history in South Carolina.

