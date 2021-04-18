CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Charlotte bar has temporarily lost its liquor license after state investigators say that drunken patrons kept police from aiding a gunshot victim and assaulted an officer.
The North Carolina Division of Alcohol Enforcement said Saturday in a press release it suspended the license for The Press Box Bar and Grille. Since March 26, police have twice responded to gunshot calls there.
After an April 9 shooting, the agency said seven officers had to move patrons away from a wounded man so medics could treat him. An officer trying to control the crowd was punched in the face.
The bar did not respond to a call and email seeking comment.
MORE NEWS: DEW reinstates work search requirement on Sunday in order for claimants to keep UI benefits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.