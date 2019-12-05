GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County School District could see some major changes depending on how well they're received by the community. The district said they are considering combining two schools, and switching to a year-round schedule.
District officials are discussing consolidating Alma Elementary and Mary Bramlett Elementary into one school. They say it would cut costs by nearly half a million dollars. Right now Cherokee County has 20 total schools, which is a high number for 8,600 students.
The district held the first open meeting Tuesday at Alma Elementary. To ease up concerns about class size and transportation, Superintendent Dr. Dana Fall says the two schools are about a mile apart and class size would stay around 17 students since the teachers would move with them.
"To keep a building open costs a lot of money. I did reassure staff if this went forward, I do not foresee anyone losing a job," said Dr. Fall.
"I would do everything I could to make sure that happens. Like I said in the meeting the other night, if we can't make it better, we shouldn't do it."
Parents will get another chance to take part in the discussion Thursday at 5 p.m. at Mary Bramlett Elementary's cafeteria. Then the district will analyze data and submit it to the school board.
If the consolidation is approved, the district says they would consider selling the current Alma Elementary School property. If a year-round school calendar moves forward, it would take effect the 2021-2022 school year.
