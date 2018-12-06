Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Clemson has sent an Urgent notice asking all citizens to please conserve water until further notice.
The city says that Clemson and the pumped customers of the Anderson Regional Joint Water System received notice that there was a water main break at the Clemson Booster Pump Station near I-85 and U.S. 76 in Anderson.
According to the city, there is one pump feeding the City of Clemson, Clemson University, the Town of Pendleton and the Sandy Springs Water District.
Officials say these locations are receiving water, but at a reduced level.
Residents in these areas are asked to conserve water as much as possible until further notice and please do not use any water that is not necessary.
We'll update when the city releases further information.
