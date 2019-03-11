GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The City of Greenville is partnering with Duke Energy on a campaign to encourage city residents to report burned out streetlights in their neighborhoods, the city released to press.
The goal of the campaign, called Lights on, Greenville, is to improve nighttime visibility and safety in all city neighborhoods.
Residents who wish to report a streetlight are asked to call Greenville Cares, the City’s customer service call center, at 232-CARE (2273) and provide the exact location of the light by using the closest street address or closest intersection.
Once a report is made, City personnel will tag the light pole and notify Duke Energy personnel, who will replace the bulb.
MORE HERE
Carolinas have fourth-most active tornado alley in US, experts say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.