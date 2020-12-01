GREENSBORO, NC (FOX Carolina)- The ACC has announced that Clemson's football game against Florida State will not be played, and that this Saturday's game against Virginia Tech will be the Tigers' final game of the regular season instead.
The ACC says that this was done at the recommendation of its Athletic Director football subcommittee as part of an effort to preserve the integrity of the conference's football season.
The three teams in contention of the conference championship, Clemson, Notre Dame and Miami will all end their regular season this weekend.
As a result of the scheduling change, Wake Forest will play Louisville as a replacement game and Florida State will play Duke and Wake Forest on December 12 and 19 respectively.
The rescheduled games are as follows:
Thursday, Dec. 10
Pitt at Georgia Tech
Saturday, Dec. 12
Virginia at Virginia Tech
North Carolina at Miami
Duke at Florida State
Wake Forest at Louisville
Saturday, Dec. 19
ACC Football Championship Game, 4 p.m., ABC
Georgia Tech at Miami (if Miami is not in the championship game)
Florida State at Wake Forest
The ACC says that if games with either of its three previously mentioned contenders are not played this weekend, the conference can reschedule games for December 12 as needed. The conference noted that Notre Dame has to this point secured its spot in the ACC championship game.
The ACC's medical advisory board also announced adjustments to its testing protocols, saying that each team will have to administer PCR tests on the Thursday before a game and have their results back before playing on the road.
