CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday honored listed 3 Clemson players on its Players of the Week list.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named Co-Quarterback of the Week, offensive lineman John Simpson was named Offensive Lineman of the Week, and linebacker Isaiah Simmons was named Linebacker of the Week.
The players earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 41-6 win against Syracuse last Saturday.
With the three selections, Clemson has now collected a total of 463 ACC weekly honors since 1978.
Clemson is at home to face Charlotte this week.
