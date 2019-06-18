CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson police are asking people to remain vigilant after three recent armed robberies.
All three cases involved a male suspect wearing a black hoodie and jeans, who was armed with a silver handgun.
Police said the first two robberies happened on the morning on June 15, around 12:30 a.m. on College Avenue and Clemson Street.
In those cases police said the suspect approached victims from behind, demanded the victims’ property, and took their cell phones.
The third case happened on June 17 at 2:16 a.m. at the Stop A Minit gas station on Tiger Boulevard.
In that case, the suspect demanded cash and the clerk’s cell phone.
The suspect in all three cases is a man in his early to mid-20s, around six-feet-tall or slightly under, and weighing between 170 and 180 pounds.
Clemson police said people in the area should be aware of these crimes and alert neighbors, pay special attention to people loitering in the area, and make sure all car and home doors and windows remain locked.
Police also advise people to never pursue or ague with a fleeing suspect, and to call 911 immediately with as many details as possible.
