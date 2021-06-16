CLEMSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A Clemson professor and his research team are working on a study that could literally be a life-saver for people battling breast cancer, according to a press release from Clemson University.
The idea is to use the body's own immune system to target and fight off cancer cells.
"The idea is to use this bifunctional protein to bridge the natural killer cells and breast cancer tumor cells," said Clemson University professor Dr. Yanzhang Wei for the Department of Biological Sciences in the release. "If the two cells are brought close enough together through this receptor ligand connection, the natural killer cells can release what I call killing machinery to have the tumor cells killed."
This novel approach to develop breast cancer-specific immunotherapy could lead to new treatment options for the world's most common cancer.
Dr. Wei and his team target prolactin receptors in this research. Prolactin is a natural hormone in the body and plays a role in breast growth and milk production during breastfeeding.
It is mentioned that Wei is now seeking funding for an animal model study to confirm results.
It is also mentioned that if the animal model studies are successful, the potential new treatment could move to human clinical trials.
