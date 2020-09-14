CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson University's athletic department announced Monday that the Volleyball home match scheduled for Friday against The Citadel has been canceled and Men’s Soccer’s home matches on Friday against Wake Forest and Sept. 25 against North Carolina have been postponed.
Clemson said officials informed the other institutions of the decision out of an abundance of caution after a small number of individuals from both programs tested positive for COVID-19.
Men’s Soccer has rescheduled its contest with Wake Forest to Oct. 13 and North Carolina to Oct. 27, both at Historic Riggs Field.
Volleyball is now scheduled to open its season on Sep. 26 and Sep. 27 at home against Wake Forest.
All Clemson fall sports are presently being tested three times per week for COVID-19, per ACC protocol, the university said.
