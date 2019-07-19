Community pulls together to help Abbeville family after severe storm

The rain poured, the wind whipped and trees snapped like toothpicks during a strom in June.
“I heard the tree crack and I was like ‘Oh God,’” NatAli Howland said. She and her disabled parents happened to be inside their home when the storm rolled through the Abbeville area.
“I didn’t have anywhere to run to, no time to scream or warn my parents or anything- and the tree just came straight through the house," Howland said.
She found a safe place in a bathroom, her mom was lying in bed and her father stood in an area near the back porch. She says they're so grateful to be alive and no one got hurt.
“We’re really grateful for the first responders, they got us out of there so fast," Howland said.
However, now what hurts them most is the damage- they lost everything. They didn't have any insurance and she said she made several calls to different agencies but they weren't able to get assistance.
“I’ve reached out to FEMA, I’ve reached out to Habitat for Humanity, the Urban League of the Upstate," Howland said."My great- grandparents lived here, my dad was born here. I was raised here, my brother- so you know it’s home and to see it gone, it was just like in a split second it was devastating.”
Sheri Creswell, Howland's friend and former co-worker says she and other employees are organizing community fundraisers. They will also host an event to sell hot meals.
“We will sell those plates to raise money. We have a bake sale planned," Creswell said.“We’re going to start selling raffle tickets- the tickets are $2 piece.”
Organizers are selling T-shirts and have setup a GoFundMe Page for donation for the Howland family. Those hosting fundraising events say they also need contractors and builders to help the family get back into their home.
“Donations of building supplies, or labor or just whatever that anybody in the local area will be willing to do to help them," Creswell said.
Howland says she's grateful for the support she's also received from church members and friends.
An actual fundraising event is expected to take place sometime in September.
