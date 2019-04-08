NEWBERRY S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A male body has been found along the Newberry and Laurens county line has been identified, the coroner confirms.
The body was identified as Malik Kluttz, 23, of Irmo, South Carolina.
Sheriff Don Reynolds, with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said his deputies received a call regarding a body laying on the side of I-26, around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, prompting an immediate death investigation.
SHERIFF PROVIDES ON SCENE UPDATE
Sheriff Reynolds said that the body found appeared to suffer two fatal gunshot wounds.
The coroner has not released an official cause of death, but an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Monday, April 8th.
Laurens county deputies are responded to the scene, along with Newberry deputies, and SLED officers.
THE SUSPECT IS IDENTIFIED
During the investigation, officers learned the people involved were from the Columbia area. Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED worked together to identify the victim, and later the shooter.
The victim, an unidentified female, and another individual identified as Ervin Chauncey Meggett left the Columbia area and went to a location in North Carolina.
On their way back, a fight occurred in the vehicle, at which time the victim was shot and killed by Mr. Meggett, deputies say.
Ervin Chauncey Meggett was arrested at his home in Irmo later in the day.
After his arrest, Meggett was transported back to Laurens County Detention Center where he was booked for the charge of murder.
