White Horse accident
(Ashton Frager)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An accident has been reported along White Horse Road and Farris Bridge Road, troopers say.

Coroner Jeff Fowler confirms the collision is fatal, with one victim. 

The coroner says the accident involved a vehicle and an 18-wheeler. 

The identity of the victim has not been released. 

No further details were available. 

